Actor Vijay Raaz was arrested for allegedly molesting a crew member while shooting in Gondia, Maharashtra, and has subsequently been granted bail.
“Some shoot was on, a crew member filed complaint for molestation and we registered it. It happened in Gondia. He was arrested yesterday and released on bail today,” Atul Kulkarni, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gondia, Maharashtra, told IANS.
“The court has said he has to appear before the investigation officer whenever needed,” Kulkarni added.
The alleged incident took place on the set of Vidya Balan film ‘Sherni’.
Raaz, 57, is primarily popular for his comic roles, notably the marigold-chewing wedding planner PK Dubey in Mira Nair’s 2001 release, ‘Monsoon Wedding’. His other hit performances have come in films such as ‘Run’, ‘Dhamaal’ and ‘Welcome’.