Amid rumours of his wedding to actress Katrina Kaif, actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday announced the title of his upcoming film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, which also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.
The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios. The film, which is slated to hit the big screen on June 10, 2022
Kaushal took to Instagram to make the announcement and shared three looks.
The first look is of Kaushal, who plays Govinda Waghmare.
He then introduced Kaushal’s character as Govinda’s wife.
Finally, he shared the poster of Advani, who will be seen playing his character’s girlfriend.
Other details related to the plot are still under wraps.