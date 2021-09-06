Nearly a week after she had been admitted into a hospital in Mumbai, reports now confirm veteran Bollywood actress Saira Banu has been discharged.
The 77-year-old former actress, who is best known for classic films such as ‘Padosan’, ‘Junglee’ and ‘Zameer’, lost her husband Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar in July.
On August 28, Banu reportedly complained of breathlessness and high blood pressure, prompting her admission into Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital, where she was transferred into the ICU.
“Saira ji is doing well. She’s discharged and is back home. Resting. Thank you for your prayers,” close family briend Faisal Farooqui told PTI.
Earlier, a hospital doctor had said that Banu has been diagnosed with a heart problem — acute coronary syndrome.
Banu and Kumar married in 1966, when she was 22 and the actor was 44 years old. Despite the age gap, the couple’s relationship flourished with each passing decade before Kumar succumbed to his death on July 7, aged 98, after a prolonged illness.