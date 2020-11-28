Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in a live event on Saturday dropped the much-anticipated trailer for their upcoming drama ‘Coolie No 1.’
The duo teased the release of their film and said that the movie will hit Amazon Prime Video in December. The ‘Kalank’ star also shared the trailer on Twitter that features an ensemble star cast including Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav among others.
After the box office success of ‘Judwaa 2’, this will be the second film of Dhawan with his father David Dhawan. The movie, which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karishma Kapoor film of the same name, will see David Dhawan filling his old shoes as the director of the film, with the fresh pairing of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.
The movie, which was supposed to be released earlier in May 2020, had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as all the cinema halls were shut because of the lockdown. Keeping the pandemic in mind, the movie is now all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video with its release date on Christmas 2020.