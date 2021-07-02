Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna has made her music video debut in a song about women’s empowerment.
The fitness enthusiast and social media influencer stars in the clip for ‘Kinni Kinni Vaari’ where she is seen in a glamorous look (with the special appearance of some dumbbells).
Another prominent star in the video is Jamie Lever, the daughter of famed Bollywood comedian Johnny Lever.
The song is sung by Raashi Sood and it also features Jannat Zubair, Nagma Mirajkar, Raj Shokher and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar.
Talking about her music video debut, Shroff said: “I honestly couldn’t have thought of a better concept to be a part of for my music video debut than this one.”
She added that it was “an absolute pleasure” coming together with five other ladies “to showcase strength in such a unique and fun way through this absolutely fire track!”
Sood added: “With ‘Kinni Kinni Vaari’, I got a chance to express one aspect of how women feel about ups and downs in relationships. My team supported me beautifully in bringing this emotion forward as we worked together from different locations during lockdown. [It was] quite a different experience.”
Jannat Zubair said: “I absolutely loved the song when I first listened to it and the video is a total justice to the song. I’m sure people will love it because it is unlike what I’ve done before. It’s very new and the vibe is really different.”
- With inputs from IANS