Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who is known for films like ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, is set to portray nine characters in her upcoming film.
The actress has replicated vintage fashion from the decades of the past for ‘Mrs. Falani’. The characters range between 30 to 42 years of age from nine Indian states.
“’Mrs. Falani’ is going to be the most challenging film of my life,” Bhasker said. “Undoubtedly, it is every actor’s dream to play so many different characters in one film. I am amazed at learning the intricacies that range from home-maker to home-maker every ten miles. I am really stoked about it!”
The actress shall play a home-maker from states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Punjab.
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas pulled off a similar feat a few years ago, when she played 12 characters in the romantic comedy ‘What’s Your Raashee?’. The film, also starring Harman Baweja, received positive response for its music.