Sushmita Sen is gradually recovering from her heart condition and embracing daily routines at her pace.
Taking to Instagram, the former Miss Universe dropped a workout video where she was accompanied by younger daughter Alisha and former boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sen’s caption read, “Will is the only way” #36days. Now allowed more training!!! I leave to shoot for AARYA in Jaipur shortly...and here are my loved ones, keeping me company & helping me get back in the zone!!! Kisses Alisah Shona & @rohmanshawl... I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”
'Aarya' is a thriller web series in Hindi headlined by Sen.
Sen suffered a cardiac arrest in February and underwent angioplasty subsequently. The ‘Aarya’ actor informed her fans through social media that she was diagnosed with a 95 per cent blockage in the main artery. Since then, the actor has been updating with her health details on Instagram.
In one of her live sessions, Sen requested the younger generation to get their hearts checked at regular intervals. Fans have always found the actor inspiring for her unconventional personal and professional choices.
“So inspiring!!! May you live a long and healthy life. We need more ppl like you Sushmita. You cast rays of hope to ppl like me who knows something is wrong on the inside, but doctor’s don’t believe me and won’t give me that 1 test to clear my mind. We can only hope for the best. And I hope the best for everyone out there. Take care and God bless you always,” wrote a fan.
Another fan commented, “Dedication at its best.”
Reacting to Sen's post, Rohman Shawl wrote on her post, “Thank you teacher @sushmitasen47.”
Meanwhile, Sen has completed the dubbing for ‘Taali’, a web series based on the life of activist Shreegauri Sawant from Mumbai.