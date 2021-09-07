Bollywood actor Salman Khan unveiled the poster of his next film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ and he’s seen looking mutinous and determined in a turban.
Khan is boring holes into actor Aayush Sharma, presumably the antagonist in the film. Both are wearing sleeveless black vests that showcase their bulging biceps.
Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan Films, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ seems to be a blistering good vs evil tale filled with loads of drama, action, and gravity-defying stunts.
Earlier, Sharma had revealed the hard work and time at the gym that went into transforming himself physically for the film. He plays a dreaded gangster in his new film.
The film, based on 2018 Marathi film ‘Mulshi Pattern’, also features Pragya Jaiswal.
The release date is yet to be finalised, but its filming wrapped up in July 2021.
Khan’s earlier film was ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ which opened to mostly negative reviews.