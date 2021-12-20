Brace yourselves as Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be returning with the sequel to the hit 2015 film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.
Khan announced the sequel at the ‘RRR’ pre-release event in Mumbai. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar were also present there. The bankable actor and top earners in Bollywood attended the event to extend his support for Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus.
The sequel is to be written by SS Rajamouli’s father, K V Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the first installment. It’s yet to be revealed as to who will direct the second instalment.
The first instalment and blockbuster ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ was directed by Kabir Khan. Apart from Khan, it also starred Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The movie was loved for its endearing plot and the sensitive portrayal of India-Pakistani relations.