Iconic Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday praised Rishi Sunak for becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after the resignation of Liz Truss in just 45 days of her coming into power.

He wrote in the caption: “Jai Bharat [Hail India] .. now the UK finally has a new viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country.”

Like Truss, Rishi is also the leader of Britain’s Conservative Party, It is a proud moment for everyone in India as he has become the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK.

Sunak is an Oxford, and Stanford University alumni. He was born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa.

He is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys.

This weekend, Bachchan was in the news after he revealed that he was rushed to a hospital after he cut a vein on his left calf.

“A jutting piece of metal sliced my left calve and managed to cut the vein .. the vein when cut spurts out the ‘red’ uncontrollably .. but had the nerve to get the doc and so into an OT and the stitching up .. with the assistance of team of staff and docs in time (sic),” he wrote on his blog.

He mentioned that the injury seems to be a inoperative. “The throb is the control factor on KBC and it must be stated that those three-four hours on each episode, does take care of the... Its a little inoperative, but the will to continue in the similar spirit of measurement and tribe and class in range does give a hope and we cope... Its quite fresh and with opinion and advice.”

For now, the medical experts have advised him to not strain or try walking, even on a treadmill. The Big B accepted the medical advice with a dash of resigned philosophy. He wrote: “At times the satisfaction of the extreme may bring the joys or the griefs of existence.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Bachchan is currently seen hosting the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.