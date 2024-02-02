Dubai: Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are scheduled to appear at a fan gathering in Dubai's Global Village on Saturday, Februry 3.
They will be present at the venue starting from 8:30 pm as part of their promotional campaign for the movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.
The film, also starring the iconic actor Dharmendra, is scheduled for release on February 8 in UAE cinemas.
In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot.
The trailer showcased that he eventually fell in love with the robot.
The film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it.