Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan might be collaborating after 27 years for a thriller penned by Aditya Chopra.

As per recent reports, the ‘Karan Arjun’ duo is currently in talks with the producer for the project that will cast both the actors in the lead roles. The film is going to be the costliest in Indian cinema and details of the movie have been kept under wraps.

Shah Rukh and Salman were last seen together in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ in 2019, in which ‘Sultan’ actor Salman made a special appearance for the song ‘Issaqbaazi’. However, it has been more than two decades since both the A-listers have collaborated for a full-fledged film.

Shah Rukh once in an interview was questioned about collaborating with Salman and Aamir Khan in the future. To which he responded: “If you can afford us... then we will. But it is very difficult for all the three of us to work together, as we all have different working styles. But if a producer can afford us then we can see how things will flow.”

Recently, ‘Chak De India’ actor Shah Rukh had a live session on his Instagram, where he stated: “It’s never a working experience with Salman, it’s always a love experience, happy experience and love experience.”

Senior film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared speculation on Twitter about the collaboration between two Bollywood big wigs.

“ALL SPECULATION… NOTHING ON PAPER YET,” he wrote. “#YRF has three biggies lined up, after #Shamshera releases: #Pathaan #Tiger3 #War2... Await the OFFICIAL WORD from #YRF, *if* the project materialises.”

Shah Rukh will be seen in a guest appearance role in Salman and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3’, whereas Salman will have a special cameo in ‘Pathaan’ starring Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham; both the projects are part of Yash Raj’s spy universe.

Meanwhile, the ‘Raees’ actor also has director Atlee’s next ‘Jawaan’, which is slated to release in theatres on June 2023 and Rajkumar Hirani’s next ‘Dunki’ with Taapsee Pannu on his bucket list.