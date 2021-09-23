Hanging out in Dubai with friends definitely means a roll-out of Insta-shots. Bollywood stars R Madhavan, Bhagyashree and Rohit Roy didn’t disappoint. They posted a number of photographs of their ‘night out’ in the emirates. Bhagyashree, who had her hair up, and her husband, Himalaya Dasan, met Madhavan and Roy. They captioned their fleet to photos, “Dubai Diaries!” She was seen hanging out in Dubai Mall,Take a look..!
The 'Maine Pyaar kiya' actress earlier in the day shared glimpses of some of the fantastic food she's eating in Dubai, and it looks delicious to say the least!
On Wednesday, Rohit Roy posted a photo with Madhavan and shared how they met at the same place "exactly" a year later in Dubai. He wrote: "Brothers are back! Exactly a year later at the same place! Crazy coincidence eh, Madhavan?!"
Madhavan and Rohit Roy met a year after they shot their web series 7th Sense together in the United Arab Emirates.
Madhavan's next film is Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, whose trailer went viral. The actor most recently appeared in Maara, Tamil version of the Malayalam film Charlie. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.