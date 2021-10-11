Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Image Credit: Instagram.com/jackkybhagnani/

Is it really a relationship unless it’s Instagram official? Perhaps that’s the mantra followed by Jackky Bhagnani who took to his social media on Sunday to announce to the world that he’s in love.

His newfound sweetheart is none other than actress Rakul Preet Singh, who was celebrating her 31st birthday on October 10 and who reciprocated the loved up message with one of her own.

Bhagnani, an actor-producer in his own right, shared a picture of the two of them walking hand in hand, while wishing Singh on her birthday with a message peppered with heart emojis. “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet.”

Singh dropped a few heart and kissing emojis on her own post as she shared the same picture while writing: “Thankyouuuu my (heart emoji)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani.”

Rakul Preet Singh Image Credit: Supplied

The couple’s celebrity friends, including Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sophie Choudary, Tiger Shroff and Bhumi Pednekar all came out to wish and support the happy couple.

Singh, who is a known name in the South Indian film industry, was recently seen in the Telugu film ‘Konda Polam’, starring opposite Panja Vaisshnav Tej. Other Telugu movies that Singh has excelled in include ‘Dhruva’, ‘Nannaku Prematho’, among others. She has also appeared in Tamil films like ‘Adhigaaram Ondru’ and ‘NGK’. Her Hindi films include ‘De De Pyaar De’ and the Netflix film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’.

She will be seen next in the upcoming film ‘Mayday’, directed by Ajay Devgn and also starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Actor Jackky Bhagnani Image Credit: IANS