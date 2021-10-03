Celebrity Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have welcomed a baby boy earlier today, with the proud father taking to his social media to announce the news.
Sharing a picture of the two of them from Dhupia’s pregnancy photoshoot, Bedi updated fans about the news. “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the “baby” title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! @Nehadhupia” he wrote in the caption.
Dhupia and Bedi were wed in May 2018 and welcomed their daughter Mehr a few months later.
Following the news of the newborn, friends from the film fraternity shared congratulatory messages.
“Huge huge congrats you guys. Can’t wait to meet baby Bedi,” posted singer Sophie Choudry.
“Congratulations guys,” actor Sagarika Ghatge wrote.
“Mahsha’Allah. Lots of love to the family!,” posted Soha Ali Khan.
Dhupia made her last public appearance attending the birthday party of Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya a few days ago.