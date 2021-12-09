Prepare to be bowled over as Bollywood A-listers Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and cricketers Kapil Dev and Jimmy Amarnath head to Dubai to promote their upcoming sports biopic ‘‘83’ on December 16.
Director Kabir Khan of ‘‘83’ will also be a part of this high-profile press junket. According to sources, the stars of ‘‘83’ will showcase their film at the Red Sea Festival in Saudi Arabia, and then head to Dubai to talk up their feature. They are planning a major event for their fans in Dubai, the details of which will be revealed later.
‘‘83’, a star-studded tale chronicles India’s historic World Cup victory in 1983, captained by Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.
Singh, who is one of Bollywood most flamboyant and versatile actors, steps into the shoes Dev, while his wife and actress Padukone plays Dev’s wife Romi in the film. When Singh unveiled the trailer of the film he wrote a caption that talked about how the Indian team had famously pulled off the unthinkable by becoming World Cup champions.
The trailer of ‘‘83’ opened to brilliant reviews with millions giving it their nod of approval. It’s one of the most anticipated films of 2021 and has seen multiple delays in its release due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s a film that unites both Bollywood and cricket — two major passions of the country — and seems to have gotten off to a solid start.
‘‘83’ also features actor Pankaj Tripathi as the team’s endearing manager.
The film, which will release in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages, also stars Punjabi actors Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Neena Gupta.
‘‘83’ will release in UAE theatres on December 23.