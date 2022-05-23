Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were pictured partying with Hollywood star Rebecca Hall at Cannes.
A string of pictures from the prestigious annual event are now doing the rounds on social media where you spot the A-list power-couple letting their hair down with Hall. In the images, the three stars are posing for the camera with straight faces. In another image, they are seen laughing.
Singh, who’s known for his kooky fashion sense, is chose a zany zebra print shirt, while Padukone looked sharp in a white printed shirt paired with a pink skirt. Hall chose a floral dress and accessorised the look with drop earrings.
Padukone is one of the jury members this year at the Cannes film festival. Vincent Lindon is the president of the jury, while the competition members are Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Trinca, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier.
The jury will announce this year’s winners on May 28.