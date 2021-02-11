The video that Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu shot for extensively in the streets of Downtown Dubai for a fashion brand is now out.
The ‘Rashmi Rocket’ star is seen chirpily dancing with background dancers against the Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai.
According to Dubai-based line producer Keshav Purushot from 7Media, Pannu shot the commercial in November last year in less than four days.
“We shot during that commercial in Dubai during the pandemic, but it was all smooth as we took all the necessary precautions and followed safety protocols to its last letter ... Taapsee was incredibly professional and was surprised at how closely we followed all rules,” said Purushot.
Back in November, Pannu had flown into the UAE from her beach vacation in Maldives. The actress had just wrapped up the shooting of her film ‘Haseen Dilruba’ in October.
The ‘Thappad’ star had shared a post about being in Dubai, along with a picture of her admiring the Dubai Eye wheel.
“Jumping from being Haseen to being a rocket. Getting all set before I am ‘On my mark’ #Holiday #Dubai #RashmiRocket #PacificBlue (sic),” posted Pannu.
The self-made actress has kept herself busy with multiple film projects. From working out like a beast in the gym for her film ‘Rashmi Rocket’ to preparing for her role in ‘Haseen Dilruba’, Pannu has been on a roll this year.