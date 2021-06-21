On the International Day of Yoga, which falls on June 21, Bollywood actress and a consummate yogi Shilpa Shetty Kundra has urged her fans to practice the art of deep breathing.
“If you have control over your breath, it gives us clarity in our minds and thoughts ... Today, let’s do the Bhramari Pranayama [a yoga pose] and it helps with your immune system ... Yoga has always helped me,” said Shetty Kundra in a video on her social media.
She also demonstrated how to breathe right by placing all her fingers on her eyes.
“This will release stress ... When you take a deep breath, then you release it, you must feel an OM vibration,” she pointed out.
She further wrote that breathing right helps provide oxygen to the organs and helps in digestion too.
Shetty Kundra, who is known for her fit body and clean eating habits, is also a great believer of consuming Indian foods.
“I am a great believer in the power of Indian spices and food. There’s a lot of value in Indian food. But of late, we have begun vulgarising Indian food. In our curries these days, they put so much heavy cream. And why would you put olive oil while cooking Indian food? I just don’t get it,” said Shetty Kundra in an earlier interview with Gulf News. She’s an advocate of eating healthy and being on the move.
“Yoga has transformed my life,” she added.