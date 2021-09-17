Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty Image Credit: Instagram.com/theshilpashetty

A day after Mumbai Police tightened the net around businessman Raj Kundra in the pornography racket by filing a 1,467-page chargesheet in the case, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra broke her silence on social media.

Only rather than comment on the plight of her husband in prison, Shetty Kundra has chosen to send her best wishes to sister Shamita Shetty who is currently made it to the top five participants vying to win the first ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, which is being hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Ahead of the grand finale, which will play out on Sunday, Shetty Kundra sent out a message of encouragement to her sister. “Let’s Do This #ShamitasTribe,” posted Shetty Kundra on her Instagram, while reposting a message from her sister’s wall wishing the actress good luck ahead of her big day.

She further wrote: “My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I’m such a proud sister. Her honesty and dignity through this journey inside the #BiggBoss house makes me happy to see her come into her own. You are already MY winner my darling. Hope you all make her the BIGG BOSS winner.”

The two sisters have been close, with Shamita coming out with words of encouragement for her older sister ever since Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19.

Kundra, meanwhile, remains in custody as he stands accused of being the mastermind behind filming and distributing pornographic content through mobile apps, namely HotShots and BollyFame. In her witness testimony, Shetty Kundra has reportedly claimed she was unaware of her husband’s activities as she was busy with her own life and work commitments.

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Image Credit: IANS

In the chargesheet filed, the police has claimed that Kundra used the Mumbai office of Viaan Industries to run the day-to-day operations of the porn racket. Kundra is the founder of the company, while Shetty Kundra was a director in the organisation until last year. Indian Express quoted an officer as saying that the police has submitted evidence that show Kundra, a Ryan Thorpe, along with accused Yash Thakur and Sandeep Bakshi (Kundra’s brother-in-law based in the UK) were all directly involved in the pornography racket.