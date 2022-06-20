Bollywood star Shehnaaz Gill channelled her innner-bride as she made her debut at a fashion event as a model in a stunning red lehenga.
She was the show stopper for designer Samant Chauhan and won hearts by dancing her heart out to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s song ‘Sohne Lagde’.
Gill took to Instagram to share the video, she wrote, “Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan. Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love are immeasurable. #ShowStopper #ShehnaazGill”.
Fans were in awe of her as they left comments praising her turn on the catwalk. A fan wrote, “Most gorgeous punjabi bride #shehnaazgill”.
Another one wrote, “Most Beautiful Showstopper Ever, Keep Shining like the brightest star #shehnaazgill”.
And, another Instagram user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “I’m so proud of you Gill, you nailed your first ramp”.
On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, ‘Honsla Rakh’ opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is reported to make her Bollywood debut very soon. Due to Shehnaaz’s close proximity to Actor Salman Khan, fans have been speculating that she will be seen in his next film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.
‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal.