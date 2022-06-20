News broke last week that Deepika Padukone had been hospitalised in Hyderabad after feeling unwell on the set of ‘Project K’, where she was shooting with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.
With wild stories circulating about her health, Aswini Dutt, the producer of the film has now spoken out to set the record straight and what exactly happened to the Bollywood star during the shoot.
“Earlier she was down with COVID-19, but after recovering she left for Europe. And straightaway from Europe, she landed on our film sets. After mild fluctuations in her BP, she visited the hospital for an hour for a routine check-up just to make sure that everything was normal,” Dutt told the Deccan Chronicle.
He further added that Padukone was a “true professional” and despite being told by the makers of the film to rest up, she returned to the set to resume work. “Deepika ji is a true professional. We wanted her to have some rest, but she resumed shooting with Amitabh Sir directly. Her dedication is amazing,” Dutt added.
The actress has had a busy May and June with her role as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival last month, followed by back-to-back film shoots.
‘Project K’, which is being bankrolled by Vyajayanthi Movies and directed by Nag Ashwin, is an action film. It is Paukone’s first collaboration with Telugu superstar Prabhas. It is expected to hit theatres in 2023.
Apart from Project K, Padukone will also be seen in ‘Pathaan’ with Shah Rukh Khan, along with ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan.