Celebrated interior designer and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan will turn online instructor and spill the ‘secret’ ingredients that helped her curate dream homes. Her class will launch globally on May 5.

“The thought of teaching a new breed of up-and-coming designers and helping them connect to the wondrous world of Interior Design brings immense joy to me. As a self taught designer myself, I strongly believe in breaking barriers of tradition and adopting a more open educational model. Art and design should be available to be consumed by all and not just a selected few. Most importantly, I can’t wait to share my own ‘secret’ ingredients that will help them elevate every space from quaint to luxurious,” said Gauri Khan in a statement.

The online workshop which will be streamed via an online education website ‘The Designer’s Class’ will help students find their own signature approach to interior design and learn the fundamentals along with industry insights.

Khan, who has designed homes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Siddharth Malhotra among others, will also share her trade secrets that helped her become a designer to reckon with in the Bollywood circles.

Samarth Bajaj, founder of The Designers Class, expressed his excitement at having Khan on board.

“We are so excited to have Gauri Khan join our immensely talented pool of instructors. She has worked with Ace global brands and masterfully transformed the homes of celebrities, therefore, we firmly believe she comes with an immense pool of experience and knowledge that all our students can definitely benefit from,” said Bajaj.

The masterclass can also be an opportunity to be mentored by the A-listers, he added.

“We are proud to have built a premium platform that will add significant value to anyone interested in studying and pursuing design across the globe. Being an online platform, we have the advantage of reaching out to learners across geographical boundaries and our aim is to offer these celebrity driven design master classes to talent in some of the remotest locations of the world, giving them the same experience and opportunities as urban students.

Sidharth Malhotra's home was done up by Gauri Khan

“As an added bonus, we plan to offer an extensive in person mentorship program as an opportunity to be mentored under the umbrella of our celebrity designers. The opportunity will be open to all ages and applicants from across the globe.”

Khan joins fashion designers such as Masaba Gupta, Rhea Kapoor, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla who will also mentor those who want to excel in their fields.

Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta Image Credit: Instagram/RheaKapoor