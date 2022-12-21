Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become the only Indian to be named on the list of ‘50 Greatest Actors of All Time’, released by Empire magazine.
Others who are named in the list include Hollywood stalwarts Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Denzel Washington, Natalie Portman and Bette Davis, among many others.
Pooja Dadlani, Khan’s manager, took to Instagram to share the news.
She shared a clip of the article and wrote: “@iamsrk on the Empire list of 50 greatest actors of all time... the only Indian doing us proud always!”
Khan, in a career spanning over three decades, has worked in iconic films such as ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Swades’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Devdas’ and ‘Om Shanti Om’, among many others.
Meanwhile, Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Pathaan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
The film is all set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.
Recently, the makers unveiled the first song of the film ‘Besharam Rang’, which got massive reactions from the fans.
Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu and South Indian director Atlee’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’ in the pipeline.