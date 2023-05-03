Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose last film 'Pathaan' created wonder at the box-office, is back in the bay as he landed in Mumbai recently. While walking from the airport to his car, he was surrounded by a lot of people who wanted to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar.
As Khan waved to the crowd and moved ahead, wearing an all black attire with black t-shirt, black cargo pants and a black jacket, a fan tried to click a selfie with him.
The actor pushed his fan's hand away and was not in a mood to get clicked for the selfie. Khan exited the airport premises with his manager Pooja Dadlani. The video has gone viral inciting polarising responses from the people on the Internet with some in support of the actor while others criticising his move.
Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial 'Dunki' in which he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu.