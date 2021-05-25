Bollywood star and father of twins Sanjay Dutt congratulated Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, for welcoming his own pair of children into this world.
“Congratulations to His Royal Highness Sheikh @HamdanMohammed on welcoming the twins. I wish them all the love, luck and happiness in the world,” tweeted Dutt.
The actor is currently in Dubai along with his wife Maanyata and his 10-year-old twins Shahran and Iqra and they had famously celebrated Eid in the UAE with a low-key family get together. His wife had posted a loved-up family portrait to mark the festive period.
On May 21, Sheikh Hamdan had taken his social media to announce the arrival of his twins, a boy named Rashid and a girl named Sheikha. The news was met with congratulatory cheers on social media.
Veteran actor Dutt is a constant visitor to Dubai and was last seen in the Netflix ‘Torbaaz’.
He has a few plum projects lined up including ‘Shamshera’ with Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Prithviraj’ with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. He was also in the news for beating cancer last year and had spoken about how the unspecified disease had made him lose muscle.