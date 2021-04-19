Sameera Reddy Image Credit: Instagram/ReddySameera

Bollywood actress and model Sameera Reddy, who was taking care of her two children as they battled COVID-19, has tested positive, along with her husband.

In an elaborate Instagram post on April 19, Reddy told her fans that they were taking appropriate medicines, inhaling steam and eating wholesome meals. Keeping the spirit and positivity alive is on top of their lists.

“This is the time to be smart and focus on what helps. Not negative. Not fearful. Just be alert to protect yourself and others. We have to be mindful of this. It is the only way. I will continue to make my happy content because positivity is my biggest strength right now. Stay strong. Stay safe,” Reddy posted.

Reddy, who’s become the poster child of keep it real for harried mothers across India, claims that she was panicked at first but learned to keep her cool as she went along.

“Lots of people asking me about Hans and Nyra. So here is the update: the past week Hans had high fevers, headaches, body ache, upset-tummy and severe fatigue. It lasted for 4 days. It was very unusual and so we tested him and he was COVID-19 positive. I have to admit initially I did feel complete panic because however much you think you are prepared, you just never completely are for something like this,” she wrote.

Her younger daughter Nyra also began showing symptoms soon after her son tested positive.

“She had fevers and upset tummy. I gave her cold compress and Paracetamol on SoS. The most important thing is to be aware that the second wave is affecting many children, but doctors believe that it has mild symptoms in most of the cases. Doctors are also recommending vitamin C, multivitamin, a probiotic and zinc (please check with your doctor). I’ve done everything to make them comfortable and both are in great spirits and back to being in masti [fun] mode,” said Reddy.

Reddy also cautioned her followers to adhere to strict isolation protocol even if your young ones didn’t display any overt symptoms.

“It’s important to remember that even though Your kids might get asymptomatic in a few days they still have to be isolated from people who haven’t been affected for 14 days to make sure it is not transmitted. Luckily my mother-in-law was not exposed and is living separately. She has tested negative,” wrote Reddy.

Earlier today, actors including Rajesh Khattar and Swara Bhasker’s mother and cook also tested COVID-19 positive. India is in grips of a second wave of COVID-19 with Bollywood stars equally vulnerable to the virus. Actors including Alia Bhatt, Sana Shaikh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were found COVID-19 positive and have recovered.