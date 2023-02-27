Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' are all set to unveil the second song of the film. Titled 'Billi Billi' the song is sung by Punjabi singer Sukhbir and will be out on March 2, 2023.
Taking to Instagram, Khan announced the news with an adorable video of two cats standing in a garden which he captioned, "My new song from #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Out on 2nd March."
The video builds up the anticipation for the song 'Billi Billi' from his film which marks the first collaboration between Khan and Punjabi singer Sukhbir.
The superstar, however, kept the fans on tenterhooks as only the audio of the song was released which is receiving positive response from the audience. 'Billi Billi' is an energetic and high-spirited Punjabi dance number. The music for the song is composed by Sukhbir and has been written by Kumaar.
The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid.