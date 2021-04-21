Salman Khan Image Credit: Instagram/SalmanKhan

In an unprecedented move, Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ will enjoy a theatrical and a digital release on the same day on May 13 in India. But in the UAE, the film will release solely in the region's local cinemas.

Its makers made the announcement on April 21, a day before its new trailer release, and claimed that his fans in India have the option to either purchase tickets in the cinemas or opt for pay-per-view online on Zee. According to reports, the decision to make a hybrid release following several meetings discussing the current COVID-19 reality in India and appeasing Khan’s army of fans who have been clamouring for a theatrical release.

When Gulf News reached out to its officials in Zee Middle East, they maintained that the UAE will enjoy a theatrical release and is not following the release pattern for 'Radhe' in India.

Khan is one of Bollywood’s biggest box-office draws and his films were expected to bring footfall back into the cinemas, reviving the theatrical scene in India that has taken a beating during the pandemic. But the surge in COVID-19 cases there has led to the closure of cinemas again, with renewed restrictions in place.

Bollywood Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “#Radhe makers have opted for an international format of release of their film. It will come out on Zee & DTH networks and cinemas together. Hollywood biggies like WonderWoman, Godzilla had a release like this. Helps audiences to make the right choice.”