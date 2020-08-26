Bollywood action star Randeep Hooda has undergone a “major surgery” in Mumbai and is hospitalised, sources have said.
The ‘Extraction’ actor was photographed by paparazzi walking into a hospital in the city. According to a report by Times of India, a source close to the star said he was hospitalised early in the morning on August 26.
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel posted a video on Twitter of Hooda being driven to the hospital in a Mercedes SUV.
Kadel’s caption read: “@RandeepHooda admitted to hospital for a surgery. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Get well soon!”
Hooda, 44, has starred in a number of films such as Netflix’s ‘Extraction’, ‘Highway’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’.