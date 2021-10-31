Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Image Credit: Instagram.com/patralekhaa/

Even as Rajkummar Rao earns accolades for his film ‘Hum Do Humare Do’, the Bollywood buzz that is overshadowing his latest release is news of his upcoming marriage.

According to a report by ETimes, Rao and his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa are set to tie the knot in November. The wedding itself will be a low-key affair but it will play out across three days.

“The dates in question being rumoured are November 10-11-12. We also hear that certain celebrities close to the couple have already been informed. Of course, there’ll be non-industry friends and relatives too. As per sources, it’s going to be a close-knit ceremony,” a source told the daily. As of now, the couple hasn’t confirmed or denied the wedding rumours.

Rao and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship for more than six years. In 2019, the actress spoke about their love story in an interview with Humans of Bombay.

“I saw him for the first time on-screen when I watched ‘LSD’ [‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’]. I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like,” Patralekhaa said. “My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later, that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her’. It was so ironic.”

“And once we started working together, it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful. He would bring everyone along with him like a tornado. He made sure that not only him, but everyone did their best, and I couldn’t respect him any more than I did then,” she added.

Patralekhaa says Rao and her connected when they started talking about “work, our love for cinema, our passion”.

“I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other? We wouldn’t officially go on dates, but we would go for long drives, movies, or even sit at home and eat our hearts out. We would even accompany each other for auditions — silently seeping in support. It’s all we needed — that understanding,” said the actress.

