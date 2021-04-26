Indian actress Pooja Hegde has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. The ‘Radhe Shyam’ star informed her fans about the diagnosis on her Instagram account on April 25.
“Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated, and home-quarantined myself,” she wrote.
The actress also urged everyone who came in contact with her recently to get tested and thanked her well-wishers for their prayers for her speedy recovery.
“Thank you for your love and support I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care.”
Hegde isn’t alone. Earlier this morning, Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga of ‘Lunchbox’ fame also tested positive for the virus.
“Despite taking due care and all the necessary precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m under self-quarantine and taking all the measures to combat the virus with the guidance of my doctor. I am now recovering well,” wrote Monga.
A prominent section of Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh have all tested positive for COVID-19 recently. While good-wishes for their speedy recovery came their way, a section of Bollywood stars were blasted for showcasing pictures of their privileged lives as they vacationed in dreamy islands like Maldives as their country got crippled under a fierce second wave of COVID-19.
Author Shobhaa De labelled their crass display of decadence as ‘heights of vulgarity’.