Bollywood actress Mouni Roy founder herself trending on social media without even trying after the National Stock Exchange of India decided to go public with its love for the star.
In a move that surprised many and generated a burst of memes on social media, the National Stock Exchange or NSE put up a post featuring some glam shots of the actress in a black top and a metallic skirt, with the caption: “Soaring Saturday temperature high... @RoyMouni looks breathtaking” with hashtags such as #sexydiva #beautifuldiva #hotgirl #urbanasian.
The tweet was later deleted but not before some quick fingered social media fans captured screengrabs of the post.
The NSE later posted an apology on its handle, stating: “Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused.”
Roy has yet to comment on the issue, while Twitter users had a field day, with Abhishek Lal posting: “Mouni Roy and NSE have employed the same PR firm.”
User Deepak Dubey replied to @NSEIndia stating: “Mouni Roy is the happiest person in 2021.”
Another user added: “Mouni Roy has got more attention from this tweet than her films.”
Roy is slated to star in the upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bahchcan.