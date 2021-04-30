Bollywood actress and danceer Madhuri Dixit has launched an online dance campaign to spread positivity amid the Covid pandemic ravaging India. She took the initiative on the ocassion of International Dance Day on April 29.
"The '#UnitedByDance' campaign aims at spreading positivity, social happiness, and mental and physical wellness through dance, from the sanctity of everyone's homes," said Dixit
Through the initiative, participants will get a chance to join Madhuri in dance, along with dancers and choreographers across the world, from countries including the USA, Singapore, the UAE, and Mauritius, who are doing commendable work in their niche areas of dance.