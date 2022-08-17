Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday shared a selfie as he returned to the sets of his upcoming action entertainer film ‘Shehzada’.
He captioned it: “Chutti Khatam. Kaam Shuru. [Vacation over, work begins] #Shehzada.”
Recently, Aaryan wrapped up the Haryana schedule of the film, where he shot a special dance number with choreographer Ganesh Acharya.
‘Shehzada’ is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The movie, helmed by David Dhawan’s son Rohit Dhawan, also stars Kriti Sanon.
The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. It will clash with Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. ‘Shehzada’ was earlier scheduled to release in November this year.
Aaryan is currently flying high on the success of his recently released film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which collected over Rs200 crores at the box office worldwide.
Apart from ‘Shehzada’, he also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha,’ alongside Kiara Advani for the second time. It marks Aaryan’s first collaboration with Nadiadwala. The movie is touted to be an epic love story that will bring Aaryan in the lead after the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ franchise, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.
Aaryan will also be seen in ‘Freddy’ opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta’s ‘Captain India’ in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India’s most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.