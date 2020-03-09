Image Credit:

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking for the right script to work with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor in a film.

“We have always wanted to work together but till now we haven’t got that kind of script. We have not liked anything. Somebody should come with a good script then, we will consider,” said Kareena at a special screening of Karisma’s debut web series, ‘Mentalhood’.

‘Mentalhood’ marks Karisma’s return to acting after a long time, and Kareena feels fans were waiting for the comeback to happen.