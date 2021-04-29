Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan put out a stern message on putting a lid to COVID-19 infections and urged her fans not to downplay the near-fatal effects of the pandemic raging in India.
“It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules; spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff,” said Kapoor Khan,
The actress, who recently gave birth to a baby boy in Mumbai, added that India’s healthcare system is on the brink of collapse.
“They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you,” said Khan with folded hands.
Over the last few days, a string of Bollywood stars have been stepping up their game to increase awareness about the dangers of COVID-19. Actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Richa Chadha have been paying it forward by providing free oxygen cylinders to those struggling with COVID-19 in India and raising awareness about helplines.