Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who’s notorious for her provocative and inflammatory tweets, continues to attract trolls on social media. This time around, she drew criticism for glorifying Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

“Every story has three sides to it, yours, mine and the truth .... A good story teller neither commits nor conceals... and that’s why our text books suck ... full of exposition #NathuramGodse,” Ranaut tweeted on January 30, along with posting his images.

The actress, who is due to play the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a biopic soon, posted her tweet on Gandhi’s Martyrdom Day, which falls on January 30.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or Mahatma Gandhi, who is considered the ‘Father of the Nation’ in India, was assassinated by Godse on January 30, 1948. Godse was hanged to death on November 15, the same year.

Ranaut’s remark has not gone down well with many on social media.

One user tweeted: “Kangana Ranaut attended the government event on 150 years of Gandhi with her industry colleagues and tweeted what she tweeted yesterday. The standard of hypocrisy has been set so high by her ….”

Another one said: “This mad lady is praising the 1st terrorist of India who killed a 70-year-old unarmed man from point blank range, wow!!! Shameless lady, no one should justify murder. Godse [has only one story and that he is a terrorist].”

Another tweet that also came her way stated: “True … Every story has three sides 1) Arnab’s [Goswami, Indian journalist] 2) Kangana’s 3) Hrithik’s [Roshan, Bollywood actor and someone who Ranaut alleges she had a relationship with]. We have heard Arnab and Kangana, when will Hrithik open up?.”