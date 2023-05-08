Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claims she will never entertain the prospect of "buying" Twitter followers for bigger reach. She wants her interactions with her "real fans" to be organic and not orchestrated through fake followers.
The 'Dhaakad' star gave an answer to a fan, who suggested her to "buy followers" like "other actresses". The social media user wrote: "Seriously @KanganaTeam you are top actress you should also buy fake followers like other actresses you deserve better than this."
She replied by saying: "No, no I don't want too many people to see my personal communication with my fans only those who are deserving. Even if they become less it's better .... Lord Krishna has said anything of value you must never offer unless asked for... there are consequences to such an act of irresponsibility."
On the work front, Kangana, who was last seen on screen in 'Dhaakad', will be seen in 'Emergency', 'Chandramukhi 2', 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.