Few people can boast owning a palatial home at the age of 23, but it appears Janhvi Kapoor has made this feat happen by reportedly purchasing a home worth Rs390 million (Dh19.5m) in Mumbai.
According to a report in Square Feat India, the Bollywood star finalised the deal in December to snap up a triplex in an apartment building in the suburb of Juhu in Mumbai. Juhu is also where many members of her famous Kapoor family live, along with the Bachchans and the Deols.
The report further states the apartment is spread out on the 14th, 15th and 16th floor of the building and will reportedly accommodate six cars.
The young actress had a moderately successful 2020 with two films releasing on Netflix, the anthology ‘Ghost Stories’ and ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’.
In terms of work, Kapoor will star in ‘Dostana 2’ with Kartik Aaryan. She also has ‘Roohi Afzana’ coming up, which stars Rajkummar Rao.