Dubai continues to be a holiday magnet for Bollywood stars this November with the latest celebrity visitor being actress and ‘Bigg Boss’ season seven winner Gauahar Khan and her fiance Zaid Darbar.
The actress and fashion designer took to her Facebook account to post a string of images where she’s soaking up all the tourist destinations of Dubai along with spending family time in the UAE, where her elder sister is settled. She also posted a video of her exploring her adventurous side at a local water park along with her fiance.
“The smile says it all! One of my best times I’ve had@ Thank you my #Zeddy for the best day ever .... Loved every moment,” said Khan, after she spent a day at the Aqua Fun water park in Dubai. Khan landed in Dubai on November 17 and was spotted at the usual tourist hubs like JBR.
Apart from being an actress, Khan is also a fashion designer and has often showcased her read-to-wear designs at UAE festive exhibits.
Khan isn’t the only star to patronise Dubai this winter. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Preity Zinta were also spotted around the city recently.