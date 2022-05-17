Copy of 2022-05-16T185551Z_1724605612_RC2I8U9XZ9FE_RTRMADP_3_FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES-JURY-ARRIVALS-1652777995568
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Jury dinner . Jury members Deepika Padukone, Jasmine Trinca and Joachim Trier, stand on a balcony at the Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the Cannes Film Festival. Image Credit: REUTERS

Turning up at the first official event at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Indian actress Deepika Padukone turned up the glam quotient as the jury members united over dinner at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez.

Padukone, who is serving as a jury member at Cannes this year, also appears to be taking her new job as the brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton very seriously, having kitted out for dinner in a mini dress from their fall/winter 2021 collection.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Jury dinner - Cannes, France, May 16, 2022. Jury member Deepika Padukone arrives at the Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the film festival. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw Image Credit: REUTERS

The multi-coloured high-necked dress with intricate beadwork was paired with knee-high boots, similar to the star’s look at the brand’s Cruise Show Padukone attended four days earlier. Although, unlike the up do at the event, Padukone chose to keep her hair down for dinner in waves that made for the perfect summer beach look.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Jury dinner - Cannes, France, May 16, 2022. Jury members Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier, stand on a balcony at the Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw Image Credit: REUTERS

Joining Padukone at the dinner was Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux, US film director and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jeff Nichols, British actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Rebecca Hall, and Italian actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jasmine Trinca.

A day earlier, Padukone also shared a reel from her first day at Cannes before the film festival officially kicks off on May 17. Fresh off a flight that took her to the French Riviera via Dubai, Padukone appeared to be pondering the eternal question that plagues most of us travelling through different time zones: do we eat or sleep first?

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Deepika Padukone attends the Louis Vuitton's 2023 Cruise Show on May 12, 2022 in San Diego, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

Aside from Padukone, this year’s Cannes Film Festival has a large Indian contingent with stars such as Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, R Madhavan, Urvashi Rautela also joining, along with festival regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.