On his birthday on December 24, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor announced that he’d be joining the cast of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s action movie ‘Fighter’.
Roshan tweeted his wishes for the birthday boy who just turned 65, saying: “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, Anil Kapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you... Super excited for #Fighter.”
Kapoor responded confirming the collaboration: “Thank you so much Hrithik Roshan! Happy to be a part of team #Fighter and working with you on screen finally!”
Kapoor is known for starring in movies such as ‘Mr India’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and ‘Welcome’.
‘Fighter’ will be Kapoor and Roshan’s first movie together. While Padukone had starred with Kapoor in 2013 action movie ‘Race 2’.
‘Fighter’ is being touted as India’s first aerial action franchise. It is being helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Ajit Andhare (Viacom18 Studios), Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.
Andhare earlier said: “An aerial action film offers a unique cinematic experience. It’s never been done in India. Being a ‘Top Gun’ fan, I have been looking for a script for years that explores aerial action and has a story rooted in India. ‘Fighter’ is that answer.”
