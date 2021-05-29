If news reports are to be believed, veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has taken advantage of the market conditions in Mumbai during the COVID-19 pandemic and has snapped up a duplex apartment for a whopping Rs310 million.
According to a report in the Economic Times, the apartment is spread over 5, 184 sq ft and is located in the Mumbai suburb of Andheri, which isn’t too far from his Juhu bungalow Jalsa, where the actor lives with wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand-daughter Araadhya Bachchan.
The under-construction residential complex, called the Atlantis, was finalised in December and was concluded recently with the senior Bachchan paying a stamp duty of Rs6.2m.
Bachchan has bought this apartment on the 27th and 28th floor of the Atlantis, a project being developed by realtor Crystal Pride Developers. The deal will also provide him access to six mechanised car parks, showed a document accessed Zapkey, an online platform that aggregates and organises publicly available property registration data in India.
Bachchan will have other celebrity neighbours with former adult star and Indian actress Sunny Leone also reportedly buying an apartment in the property for Rs160m, along with filmmaker Anand L Rai for Rs250m.
Bachchan owns multiple homes in Mumbai, with his bungalow Jalsa, along with a second home called Prateeksha.
The news comes in wake of the favourable conditions in the Indian state Maharashtra, where the government has reduced the stamp duty until March end in a bid to kick start the real estate sector during the COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled the country amidst a deadly second wave.
Several celebrities have taken advantage of the favourable market conditions with actors Alia Bhatt and Hirthik Roshan also reportedly investing in properties of their own in Mumbai.