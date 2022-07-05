Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has tackled many a social issue through his hyperbolic films over the years. So it comes as no surprise that many of his fans predict a future career in politics.
While speaking at a book launch of ‘Hindujas and Bollywood’, held at the Institute of Directors at London’s Pall Mall, Kumar was naturally asked about placing his film career on the backburner and taking the plunge into politics.
Kumar would certainly not be the first with actors such as Shatrughan Sinha, Raj Babbar, Jaya Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Urmila Matondkar finding their calling in a different kind of public life. However, Kumar said he didn’t feel that he’s quite ready for politics just yet.
“I am very happy making films... As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is ‘Raksha Bandhan’. I produce commercial films, sometimes with social issues. I produce three-four films a year,” Kumar said at the event, according to PTI.
This is not the first time that Kumar has declined that he is ready to join politics. Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Delhi in 2019, the actor said he never wanted to make that move. “I want to be happy. I love films and I contribute to my country through my films. This is my job.”
Kumar’s most recent release drives his point home, where the actor played a real-life hero in the historic drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, which saw the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar and was directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.
His upcoming film ‘Raksha Bandhan’, which is directed by Aanand L Rai, sees the actor play a big brother to four sisters who wants to see married before he hitches himself to the love of his live, played by Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is set to release on August 11.