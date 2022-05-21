Known for his out-of-the-box ideas, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has chalked out unique plan for the trailer launch of his eagerly awaited film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.
Cricket and cinema enthusiasts are in for a twin treat as the trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will be launched on May 29 — the day of the IPL finale.
A source close to the development reveals: “When it’s Aamir Khan, it has to be grand and never heard before. The trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will be launched on May 29, the day of the IPL finale. Cashing in on the IPL fervour, the makers of the Aamir Khan-starrer has consciously decided to launch the trailer of their film, much to the surprise of the fans of cinema and cricket.”
“The trailer will stream live on television on Star Sports during the second strategic timeout of the finale match to be held on May 29,” the source adds.
Meanwhile, the songs from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ have already taken over the hearts and souls of fans.
Both ‘Kahani’ and ‘Main Ki Karan?’ are among the most popular and most played songs in India today.
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh and is directed by Advait Chandan. The film is adapted from the American movie ‘Forrest Gump’, which was released in 1994 in the United States. It will be released in theatres on August 11.