A delegation of young Hindi film actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and filmmakers Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss how the entertainment industry can contribute to nation building.
The ‘Prime Minister’s Squad’ — as Shetty put it — also included Ekta Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.
Karan called the meeting an “incredible opportunity”.
“As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do, and can do. This dialogue was towards how and in what ways we can do that. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India,” Johar wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie with Modi.
Johar thanked the government on behalf of the film industry for the tax reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently.
Movie tickets costing more that Rs100 were brought down from 28 to 18 per cent — a move that was hailed by the industry. It was a result of two meetings held with the PM last year.
While their past meetings drew ire for zero female representation, this time Bhatt, Kapoor, Tiwari and Pednekar lent the woman power.
“It was an honour meeting our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji with inspiring lovely friends. An interaction that takes storytelling to new heights... Building a better society through entertainment. Thank you for the GST reduction and space to connect thoughts,” said Tiwari, who directed ‘Nil Battey Sannata’.