Get ready to take a trip down memory lane with two Bollywood singing legends as Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik perform live in Dubai in February.
The singers, who crooned most of the biggest Bollywood hits from the ‘90s, will headline the ‘Legends of Bollywood’ concert at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on February 26.
Yagnik is the voice behind hit tracks such as ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hain’, ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Gazab Ka Hai Din’, ‘Gali Me Aaj Chand Nikla’ and ‘Tum Paas Ho’. Ranked among best-known Hindi playback singers of all time, Yagnik is a seven-time winner of the Filmfare Best Female Playback Award and has done singing for more than 700 Indian films.
She started singing since the age of 6 and by 10 her mother brought her to Mumbai as a child singer. She got her first break in 1979 in ‘Payal Ki Jhankaar’ followed by ‘Laawaris’ (1981) with the hit song ‘Mere Angene Mein’. She has also sung in Gujarati, Odia, Assamese, Manipuri, Nepali, Rajasthani, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
Sanu, meanwhile, has sang for more than 350 films and first tasted success with the 1990 film ‘Aashiqui’, whose songs became a super hit. Singing more than 17,000 songs, Sanu holds the record for recording 28 songs in one day. In 2009, for his fantastic musical contribution, he was awarded the Padma Shri and was nominated as the fourth most respected citizen of the country.
He returned to the Bollywood again by the song ‘Chhammak-Chhlo Chahal Chhabili’ of the movie ‘Rowdy Rathore’. Apart from singing he also had appeared as an actor for a cameo role in the movies such as ‘Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain’ and also ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’. He got the Filmfare Best Male Playback Singer Award for five consecutive years. His songs have received Filmfare Honors in ‘Saajan’, ‘Deewana’, ‘Baazigar’ and ‘1942 Love Story’.
Organised by, Blu Blood, tickets for the concert are now on sale and start at Dh95. They are available on the Coca-Cola Arena website.