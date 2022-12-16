Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar will regale audiences with her hit songs at Global Village, Dubai, on December 21.
The star is best known for hits like “Mile Ho Tum,” “Dilbar,” and “Aankh Marey.”
Kakkar first rose to fame with the dance track “Second Hand Jawaani”, apart from “Sunny Sunny” from "Yaariyan" and “London Thumakda” from the 2014 hit movie “Queen”.
Kakkar has performed in the UAE and at Global Village before. In an earlier interview with Gulf News, she talked about her love for the stage.
“Honestly, I missed being on stage for my live concerts. The whole excitement backstage, the roar of the audiences, and most of all, performing on my songs,” said Kakkar in 2021.
Apart from singing for Bollywood movies and on stage, she is also a judge on reality TV show ‘Indian Idol’, where she was originally a contestant in 2005.
Kakkar will be taking the Main Stage at Global Village for the third concert, following popular performances from Myriam Fares and Nancy Ajram.
Concerts at the Global Village Main Stage are open to all guests inside the park, with designated areas for families and ladies.
Tickets for Global Village can be purchased online or on the app.