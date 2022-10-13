Bollywood singer Javed Ali will perform in Dubai on October 22 at the Madinat Jumeirah Arena.
The multi-award winning singer, whose made his Bollywood singing debut with ‘Ek Din Teri Raahon Mein’ (from the film ‘Naqaab’) and topped it up with his such as ‘Jashn-E-Baharaa’ (from the film ‘Jodhaa-Akbar’) and the title song of Shah Rukh-starrer ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, has carved a beloved place in the Hindi music industry.
Organised by OME-Oberoi Middle East Events, the concert entitled ‘Salaam Dubai 2022 – The Middle East Premiere’ will be a medley of old and new hits.
“This concert will not only feature masterpieces from his own repertoire, but will also feature his inimitable rendition of the evergreen classics of Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar,” said organiser Naresh Oberoi in a statement.
Trained by the ghazal virtuoso, Ustad Ghulam Ali, Ali has worked with Oscar and Grammy winning composer AR Rahman in songs like ‘Guzarish’ (from the film ‘Ghajini),
‘Kun Faya Kun’ (from the film ‘Rockstar’), and ‘ Ranjha Ranjha (from the film ‘Raavan’). From energetic dance hits such as ‘Nagada Nagada’ (from ‘Jab We Met) to the cheeky hit ‘Kajraa Re Kajraa Re’ (from the film ‘Bunti Aur Babli), Ali has a rich repertoire of songs and has displayed incredible range. He has sung in songs lip-synced by the superstar Khan triumvirate – Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir. He has also lend his vocals to hits acted out by Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.
If these songs don’t ring a bell, then he also sang ‘Srivalli’ from this Allu Arjun 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which has garnered over 650 million views on YouTube. He doesn’t limit himself to Bollywood songs alone. He has sung in several Indian languages including Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Odiya, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
The concert in Dubai, to be held at 9pm, will be held indoor and is a three-hour-long spectacle.
Tickets cost Dh95 and above and are available on platinumlist.net.